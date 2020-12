Hsiu-chen Chu

Died November 26th, 2020

Hsiu-chen Chu, 99, of Johns Creek, died on Thursday, November 26th. Visitation was on Wednesday, December 2nd from 1:00pm until 2:00pm. Funeral services were held in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home at 2:00pm on Wednesday, December 2nd. Interment followed at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.



