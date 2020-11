James "Russ" McAllisterDied October 27, 2020James "Russ" McAllister of Gillsville, GA passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday October 27, 2020. He was a Veteran that served in the Air Force. He was a proud member of the Scottish Clan of McDonald. His partner of over 20 years Brenda Lenderman Frasier preceded him when she passed in July of 2017. He loved reading, being in the outdoors, their many pets, and was an avid fan of Rush Limbaugh. He will be missed by his friends and family. A private service will be held by his family at a later date.Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel Gainesville, GA. Online condolences at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.