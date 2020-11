John Harold Jordan

Died November 22, 2020.

John Harold Jordan, 89, of Lula, died on Sunday, November 22nd. Funeral services were scheduled for 1 pm, Wednesday, November 25th in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart. Interment followed in Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Full military honors were provided by the United States Air Force and the Grant Reeves VFW Post #7720. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

