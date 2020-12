John Lewis Currier

Died November 18, 2020

John Lewis Currier, 94, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Cornelia died on November 18th. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, December 3rd at Level Grove Cemetery in Cornelia. Everyone attending should meet at the graveside. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia.





