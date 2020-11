Linda Mae Smallwood

Died November, 14, 2020.

Linda Mae Smallwood, 73, of Oakwood died Saturday, November 14, 2020. Funeral services were held Thursday, November 19th at 11:00 a.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.



