Lois Ann Long

Died on Monday, November 30, 2020

Lois Ann Long, 88, formerly of Huntsville, Alabama and Oakwood, died on Monday, November 30th. Lois will be buried at Memorial Park in Gainesville. Due to COVID restrictions, a spring memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by

Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

