Rev. Marvin G. Reynolds
Rev. Marvin G. Reynolds, age 85, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Barbara Reynolds; and brother, Sam Reynolds. He is survived by his children, Mary Jean and Greg Forlaw, Douglasville, GA, Martha Ann and Terry Dodds, Villa Rica, GA, Karen Leigh Miles, Dahlonega, GA and Marvin Reynolds, Jr., Flowery Branch, GA; Thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, David and Jenifer Reynolds, Montana; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Lou and Lamar Cannon, East Point, GA and Marty and John Blevins, Alpharetta, GA; sister-in-law, Anita Reynolds, Starkville, MS; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Rev. Reynolds was born November 20, 1934 in Starkville, MS. He was a graduate of Russell High School in East Point, GA and also graduated from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University. Rev. Reynolds was a retired Methodist Minister from the North Georgia Methodist Conference. He began his ministry at Villa Rica, GA and attended Flowery Branch First United Methodist Church where his late wife, Barbara, was a member of the church. Rev. Reynolds was a volunteer Chaplain at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, GA and Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, GA. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Flowery Branch First United Methodist Church with Pastor Tyler Flowers officiating. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA with military honors. The family will receive friends at Flowery Branch First United Methodist Church from 12:00 noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m. For the safety of everyone, please wear a mask for those attending the visitation and funeral services.
Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.