Olga Raab

Died November 20, 2020

Olga Raab, 94, of Dawsonville formerly of Helen, died on Friday, November 20th. A memorial mass is scheduled for 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 1st at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church in Cleveland. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

