Patricia Ann Miller

Died November 30, 2020

Patricia Ann Miller, 77, of Winder, died Monday, November 30th. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 6th at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM till service time, Sunday, December 6th at the funeral Home. Interment will be held at Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Winder. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

