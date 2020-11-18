Rhea Danielle Poole

Died on Sunday, November 8, 2020

Rhea Danielle Poole, 43, of Cumming, GA, died on Sunday, November 8th. Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 17th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment followed at Big Springs United Methodist Church in Hickory Flatt. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming,

