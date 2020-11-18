1/
Rhea Danielle Poole
Rhea Danielle Poole
Died on Sunday, November 8, 2020
Rhea Danielle Poole, 43, of Cumming, GA, died on Sunday, November 8th. Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 17th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment followed at Big Springs United Methodist Church in Hickory Flatt. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming,

