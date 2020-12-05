1/
Robbie Emmette Land
1960 - 2020
Robbie Emmette Land
Died on November 27, 2020
Robbie Emmette Land, 60, of Cumming, died on November 27th. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 6th at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday, from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

