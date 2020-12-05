Robert D. Tracy, age 80, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Robert was born October 12, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan. The son of the late Donald Gerry Tracy and Dorothy Mae (Applin) Tracy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara M. Tracy and his son, Matthew S. Tracy and daughter-in-law, Theresa Tracy as well as a brother, William Tracy; sister-in-law, Pat Tracy and brother-in-law, Todd Cripps. He claims three grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; two nephews and one niece.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
If you wish to make a donation in Robert's name, please choose Gainesville First United Methodist Church 2780 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, GA 30506 or Family Promise of Hall County 3606 McEver Road Oakwood, GA 30566
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.