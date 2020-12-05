1/
Robert D. Tracy
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. Tracy, age 80, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Robert was born October 12, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan. The son of the late Donald Gerry Tracy and Dorothy Mae (Applin) Tracy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara M. Tracy and his son, Matthew S. Tracy and daughter-in-law, Theresa Tracy as well as a brother, William Tracy; sister-in-law, Pat Tracy and brother-in-law, Todd Cripps. He claims three grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; two nephews and one niece.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
If you wish to make a donation in Robert's name, please choose Gainesville First United Methodist Church 2780 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, GA 30506 or Family Promise of Hall County 3606 McEver Road Oakwood, GA 30566
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved