Sherri Amerson Anderson

Died November 29, 2020

Sherri Amerson Anderson, 60, of Gainesville, died November 29th. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 5th from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford. There is no formal service planned at this time. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.





