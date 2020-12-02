Sophia Garcia

Died November 25, 2020

Sophia Garcia, age 19, of Sugar Hill, died November 25th. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 5th at 1:00 p.m. at Sugar Hill Church. Remains will lie in state at 12:00 p.m. at the church. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford. Interment will be at Sugar Hill Cemetery in Sugar Hill. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

