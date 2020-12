Or Copy this URL to Share

SrA Canaan Steven Johnson

Died on November 24, 2020

SrA Canaan Steven Johnson, 23 of Gulf Breeze, FL. died on November 24th.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5th in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

