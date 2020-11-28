Stanley Benny Roberson

Stanley Benny Roberson, 81 of Buford passed away Monday November 9, 2020 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

A native of Collinwood. Tennessee, Mr. Roberson was the son of the late Coleman and Velor (Patterson) Roberson.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Roberson; son and daughter in law, Mike and Connie Roberson; grandchildren, Devon Star, Dakota Star and Donavan Star; brothers, Danny Roberson, Terry Roberson and Jerry Roberson; sister, Eleanor Robbins.

No formal services were held, the family received friends November 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Oakwood United Methodist Church.

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.



