Stanley Benny Roberson
Stanley Benny Roberson
Stanley Benny Roberson, 81 of Buford passed away Monday November 9, 2020 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
A native of Collinwood. Tennessee, Mr. Roberson was the son of the late Coleman and Velor (Patterson) Roberson.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Roberson; son and daughter in law, Mike and Connie Roberson; grandchildren, Devon Star, Dakota Star and Donavan Star; brothers, Danny Roberson, Terry Roberson and Jerry Roberson; sister, Eleanor Robbins.
No formal services were held, the family received friends November 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Oakwood United Methodist Church.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 25, 2020
MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY IN THEIR TIMES OF GRIEF.MAY GOD GIVE YOU PEACE DURING THIS MOST DIFFICULT TIME.(PHILLIPIANS 4:7)
November 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. May you find comfort during this difficult situation
November 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
