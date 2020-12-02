Tom Phelps, Sr.

Died November 28, 2020

Tom Phelps, Sr., 78, of Clarkesville, died on Saturday, November 28th. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sugar Hill Cemetery in Sugar Hill. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 2nd from 2:30 p.m. until time of service at 3:30 p.m. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.





