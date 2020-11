Or Copy this URL to Share

Traci Bulloch

Died on November 21, 2020

Traci Bulloch, 61, died On Saturday, November 21st. Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 28th at 1:00 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. The family received friends Friday, November 27th from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

