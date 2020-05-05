A. Brooks Cagle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A. Brooks Cagle
Died May 1, 2020
A. Brooks Cagle, age 77, of Gainesville, passed away Friday, May 1, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Born in Hall County, Mr. Cagle was the son of the late Raymond Cagle and Mary (Billie) Gaines Turk. Mr. Cagle had a long work history with the State of Georgia, the last as Administrator of Columbus Regional Hospital. He became a JCHO surveyor for over 20 years and was hospital administration with Charter Hospitals. He was a member of Chicopee Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, CeCe Cagle, Gainesville; son, Allen B. Cagle, Lawrenceville; daughter and son-in-law, Teri and Joe McCrea, Columbus; grandchildren, Tyler McCrea and Carson McCrea, both of Columbus; Jaxson Turk, Gainesville; brother and sister-in-law; David and Pam Turk, Oakwood; step-son; Jonathan Turk, Gainesville. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
A private family inurnment will be held Friday May 8, in the Mausoleum at Alta Vista Cemetery. Rev. Phil Carpenter and Rev. Clyde Self will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing will be observed for the safety of everyone.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Chicopee Baptist Church, #13 First Street, Chicopee, Gainesville, Ga. 30504.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501, is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved