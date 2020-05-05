A. Brooks Cagle
Died May 1, 2020
A. Brooks Cagle, age 77, of Gainesville, passed away Friday, May 1, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Born in Hall County, Mr. Cagle was the son of the late Raymond Cagle and Mary (Billie) Gaines Turk. Mr. Cagle had a long work history with the State of Georgia, the last as Administrator of Columbus Regional Hospital. He became a JCHO surveyor for over 20 years and was hospital administration with Charter Hospitals. He was a member of Chicopee Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, CeCe Cagle, Gainesville; son, Allen B. Cagle, Lawrenceville; daughter and son-in-law, Teri and Joe McCrea, Columbus; grandchildren, Tyler McCrea and Carson McCrea, both of Columbus; Jaxson Turk, Gainesville; brother and sister-in-law; David and Pam Turk, Oakwood; step-son; Jonathan Turk, Gainesville. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
A private family inurnment will be held Friday May 8, in the Mausoleum at Alta Vista Cemetery. Rev. Phil Carpenter and Rev. Clyde Self will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing will be observed for the safety of everyone.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Chicopee Baptist Church, #13 First Street, Chicopee, Gainesville, Ga. 30504.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.