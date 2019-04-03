Dr. A. Eli Dunagan, age 77, of Mount Airy, Ga, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Dr. Dunagan was born on Dec. 5, 1941, in Jackson Co., Ga, to the late Coleman and Fannie Fields Dunagan. In addition to his parents, Dr. Dunagan was preceded in death by a sister, Selma L. Dunagan. He was a member of The Grove, Maysville, Ga, and was an ordained minister and a former Spiritual Director for Georgia Mountains Tres Dias. Dr. Dunagan was a retired college professor, having taught at Toccoa Falls College, Piedmont College, and Brenau University and was a principal at Hazel Grove Elementary School.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Martha Anne Fleming Dunagan, Mt. Airy; daughters and sons-in-law, Allyson and Kent Cantrell, Mt. Airy; Amy and Johnny Winkle, Atlanta; and Amanda and Lee Crouch, Clarkesville; sister, Shirley Blaine, Denver, Colo: 6 grandchildren: Kamryn and Kendyl Cantrell, Emily and Abbey Winkle, and Mason and Baylee Crouch.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 5, 2019, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest, Ga. Interment will follow in the Yonah Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Dr. Eli Dunagan Toccoa Falls College Music Scholarship Fund, 107 Kincaid Drive, Toccoa, Ga.



Whitfield Funeral Home, Demorest Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 3, 2019