Abigail Leeper, age 23 of Gainesville passed away Saturday, March 21. A drop in visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Due to current conditions and in order to comply with the Governors mandate only 10 people will be allowed in the visitation parlor. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Born on December 4, 1996 in Dallas TX., she was the daughter of Kai Horn and Michael Leeper. Miss Leeper was on the Gainesville Middle School Golf Team. She graduated Gainesville High School class of 2014 and was a junior in College at Miles College. Miss Leeper was of the Methodist faith. Miss Leeper is preceded in death by her sisters, Te'Aisha Leeper, Krescenda "KayKai" Wolford and grandmother, Lady Harriette J. Horn. Miss Leeper is survived by her mother, Dr. Kai Horn (Cass Conner) of Texarkana, TX; son, Titan Boaz Leeper of Texarkana, TX; father, Michael Leeper of DeSoto, TX; father, Sean Cole of Indianapolis, IN; sisters, Te'Nesheia Leeper, Te'Airrah Leeper, Caleb Leeper, Makayla Leeper all of Dallas, TX; fiancé, Vernon Wilson, Jr. of College Park; great aunt, JoAnn L. Jones of Gainesville; grandfather, Rev. Buford L. Horn of Dallas, TX a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and niece. Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 25, 2020