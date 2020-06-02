Ada Pearl Hulsey Parks

Died May 31, 2020

Ada Pearl Hulsey Parks, age 84, of Buford, died Sunday, May 31. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 4, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 3rd from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



