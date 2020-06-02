Ada Pearl Hulsey Parks
Died May 31, 2020
Ada Pearl Hulsey Parks, age 84, of Buford, died Sunday, May 31. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 4, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 3rd from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Died May 31, 2020
Ada Pearl Hulsey Parks, age 84, of Buford, died Sunday, May 31. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 4, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 3rd from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 2, 2020.