Adrian Luther Samples
Died May 29, 2020
Adrian Luther Samples, 72, died Friday afternoon, May 29. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 4th at 11:00 am at Haw Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.