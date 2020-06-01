Or Copy this URL to Share

Adrian Luther Samples

Died May 29, 2020

Adrian Luther Samples, 72, died Friday afternoon, May 29. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 4th at 11:00 am at Haw Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store