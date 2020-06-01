Adrian Luther Samples
1947 - 2020
Adrian Luther Samples
Died May 29, 2020
Adrian Luther Samples, 72, died Friday afternoon, May 29. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 4th at 11:00 am at Haw Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Service
11:00 AM
Haw Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
