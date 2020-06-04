Agnes Marie Davis Moore
Died June 3, 2020
Agnes Marie Davis Moore, age 80, of Mt. Airy, died, Wednesday, June 3. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 5, at Hazel Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will follow the service at the cemetery. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.
Died June 3, 2020
Agnes Marie Davis Moore, age 80, of Mt. Airy, died, Wednesday, June 3. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 5, at Hazel Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will follow the service at the cemetery. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.