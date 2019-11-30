|
|
Aileen Joyce Bruce Nichols Firestone was born to Hazel Carroll Bruce on September 14, 1940 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She married Bill Nichols in 1957. They moved to Gainesville, in 1966 and raised their five children in the North Hall area. Aileen was a homemaker, a youth softball coach, a North Hall Band booster, an avid bowler, and a voracious reader. In her later years she worked at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center and served as an attendant at the Tadmore compactor site until the time of her death. Aileen was a member at Harmony Hall Baptist Church and, oh, how she loved her church, her Sunday School class, working in Vacation Bible School, and her pastor, John Kinsey. Aileen is preceded in death by her mother, her sister, Ruby Sweet, and her brothers, Paul Bruce and Cecil Bruce. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Nichols, to whom she was married until his passing in 1995, and her second husband, Jerry Firestone. Aileen is survived by her children, Jane (Kim) Nichols, Lisa (Randy) Cantrell, Linda Nichols, Sandy (Larry) Westmoreland, and Billy Nichols; her grandchildren, Dennis (Beka) Seymour, Phillip (Lydia) Cantrell, Callie Cantrell, Katie Cantrell, Will Key, and Zach Shepherd, and; her great-grandchildren, Trent Seymour, Bella Seymour, and Ben Cantrell. She leaves behind too many friends and "adopted" family members to name. Aileen loved and was loved by so many. She will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed. Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday November 30, at 11:00 a.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend John Kinsey will officiate. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 30, 2019