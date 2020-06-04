Aileen Pardue Ray
Died June 2, 2020
Aileen Pardue Ray, age 96, of Clarkesville, died Tuesday, June 2. Private Graveside Services will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.