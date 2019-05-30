|
Celebration of Life Services for Deacon Albert David Williams, Sr., of Gainesville will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019,1:00 p.m., at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Emmerson Ross, pastor, Rev. Larry Devers, eulogist.
Internment Cross Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, 3230 Cross Plains Rd., Gainesville, Ga.
Visitation, Friday, May 30, 2019 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Young's Funeral Home.
Wake, Friday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Cross Plains Baptist Church.
Family and friends will assemble at 3422 Kim Drive, Gainesville, Ga., 11:30 a.m.
Young's Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 30, 2019