Young's Funeral Home
1553 Old Athens Road #770
Gainesville, GA 30507
(770) 535-8189
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Young's Funeral Home
1553 Old Athens Road #770
Gainesville, GA 30507
Wake
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cross Plains Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Albert David Williams Obituary
Celebration of Life Services for Deacon Albert David Williams, Sr., of Gainesville will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019,1:00 p.m., at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Emmerson Ross, pastor, Rev. Larry Devers, eulogist.
Internment Cross Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, 3230 Cross Plains Rd., Gainesville, Ga.
Visitation, Friday, May 30, 2019 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Young's Funeral Home.
Wake, Friday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Cross Plains Baptist Church.
Family and friends will assemble at 3422 Kim Drive, Gainesville, Ga., 11:30 a.m.
Young's Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 30, 2019
