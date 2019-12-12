|
Albert Steve Evans, age 71 of Cleveland, passed away on Monday December 9, following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday December 14, a 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Larry Lowry will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday December 13, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Steve was born on September 9, 1948 in Gainesville, Ga to the late John Ed Guyton and Eula Mae Evans Haynes. He was retired and attended Church of God of Prophecy. He is preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Evans is survived by his wife, Terri Evans of Cleveland, daughter and son-in-law,, Christa Roberts (Timothy) of Hoschton, daughter and son-in-law, Erica McCanna (Sean) of Navarre, Florida, daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie Voyles (Larry) of Gainesville, son and daughter-in-law, Albert Steve Evans, Jr. (Ann) of Athens, son, Mark Lowe of Blue Ridge, Ga brother and sister-in-law, Curtis Haynes (Pauline) of Pensacola, Florida, grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, Gabriel, Natalie, Ethan, Tristan, Trevor, Brayden and Miranda. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 12, 2019