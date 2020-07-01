Alberto Galvan Paramo
Died June 30, 2020
Alberto Galvan Paramo, age 45, of Baldwin, died Tuesday, June 30. Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 3 at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., July 3 at the funeral home prior to the service. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Home & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Died June 30, 2020
Alberto Galvan Paramo, age 45, of Baldwin, died Tuesday, June 30. Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 3 at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., July 3 at the funeral home prior to the service. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Home & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 1, 2020.