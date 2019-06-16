Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Georgia National Cemetery
Canton, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alden Laird Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alden Laird Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alden Laird Jr. Obituary
Alden "Al" C. Laird Jr., of Gainesville, passed away Saturday June 8, 2019.
AL was born in Troy, New York to the late, Alden Coe Laird, Sr. and Laura Beckstrom Laird. He was a Navy Veteran and a member of the American Legion. Al enjoyed playing cards with his friends at Cresswind especially the game Samba.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Laird; daughter, Stacy Sundin; granddaughter, Lexi Sundin; grandson, Braxton Teasck; son, Jason Laird and daughter-in-law, Angela Laird; granddaughter, Sydney Laird; daughter, Robin Laird and her children, Meadow, Jalen, and Kyle; sister, Val Kuhn and brother-in-law, Wes Kuhn. Visitation will be Thursday June 20, from 10:30 - 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with a Graveside service at 2 p.m. in Georgia National Cemetery Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al's memory to the Canine Assistants, 3160 Francis Rd. Alpharetta, GA 30004, https://www.canineassistants.org/honormemory-donation/ Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little-Davenport Funeral Home
Download Now