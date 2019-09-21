Home

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Almon Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Almon Funeral Home
1977 - 2019
Alexa Armstrong Obituary
Alexa Armstrong, age 42, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, September 18. Alexa was born in Gainesville, September 7, 1977, the daughter of Tom Jones and Cindy Jordan Cochran. She worked as a LPN for the Cardiac Unit at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton and attended Harmony Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Rick Armstrong; step son, Ricky Armstrong of Carrollton; father, Tom (Becky) Jones of Gainesville; mother, Cindy (Randy) Cochran of Gainesville; half sister, Rachel Jones of Gainesville; half brother, Jake Stargel of Nashville, Tennessee; grandparents, Howard and Louise Jordan of Gainesville; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles and Elizabeth Armstrong of Carrollton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Jill Armstrong of Carrollton. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating. The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour. Pallbearers will be Jake Stargel, Ricky Armstrong, Johnny Culwell, Brandon Little, Kevin Hardy and Bob Armstrong. Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 21, 2019
