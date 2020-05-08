Alice Camille Downs
Died May 4, 2020
Alice Camille Downs, age 71, of Decatur, died Monday, May 4. Visitation will be Saturday, May 9, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. A memorial service for family will be held following the visitation. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.