Alice Elizabeth Wilson (Farist) Brock died September 30, at her residence. Born April 28, 1954, she was a fourth generation native Atlantan, born to Hugh Amos Wilson, Jr. and Emily Ransone Wilson. Survived by my best friend and spouse, Steve M. Brock, together 33 years. Also survived by my daughter, my sunshine, Lauren Ashley Brock. Additional family includes brothers Andrew Bennett Wilson (Robin), Marietta, and Mark Hugh Wilson, Prescott Valley, AZ, 5 nieces and 4 great nieces and nephews. In my 20's it was all about me. In my 30's it was all about my best friend and me. By my forties I learned to share my life and love with others including Lauren. In my fifties I found my niche with Regions and loved the people I worked with, and the company. God has a plan for all of us. Remember, to share your life so that you will discover your purpose. I loved all animals, especially horses and dogs, even owning a best of breed winner at Westminster kennel Club. I became a whitewater kayaker, a dog show judge, one of the first women to be certified as an A+ computer technician and a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA). I was a member of DAR and UDC, which provided me a wealth of information to my family's history and more knowledge about our wonderful country. Remember "life ain't always beautiful, but it's a beautiful ride. In lieu of a service, I ask that you do a kindness for a person or animal. Donations can be made to the Hall County Animal Shelter, Gainesville. Alice's wishes were to be cremated with no services being held. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 5, 2019