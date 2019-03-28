Home

Miss. Alice Faye Law age 84 of Gainesville passed away on Monday March 25, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church on Summit Street in Gainesville with interment to follow in Memorial Park Mausoleum. Reverend Robert King will officiate.
Alice was born on April 20, 1934 in Jackson County, Georgia to the late Joseph Law and Ina Burns Law. She worked for New York Probation Office and was a member of St. Paul UMC- Gainesville. She is preceded in death by her parents, and one sister and one brother.
Alice is survived by her sisters, Emma Tutman of Gainesville, Bernice Thurmond of Gainesville, Dorothy Durant of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Honor Raye Hall of Gainesville, Betty Joyce Owens of Gainesville, brother, Edward Law of Gainesville, and god-daughter, Veronica Smith of Stephens City, Virginia, 6 grand-God Children and 3 great-grand God Children, adopted niece, Doreen Thomas of Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 28, 2019
