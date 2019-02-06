Alice Ida King, age 95, of Gainesville, GA passed away January 22, 2019. Mrs. King was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 21, 1923 to Wilber S. and Mildred Ida Quick Olin. She moved to Lanier Village Estates in Gainesville GA in 2012 after residing in Largo FL for 38 years.

Alice worked for The National Bureau of Standards in Washington, D.C., as a homemaker, and as a substitute high school teacher for Prince Georges County Public Schools in Maryland before moving to Largo FL. She was recognized in 2012 by Pinellas County, Florida for her volunteer service in Emergency Management as the Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) Public Information Officer (PIO), a SKYWARN Operator, and lead county Navy-Marine Corps Military Affiliate Radio System (MARS) Operator for over 18 years.



Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband John Leo King, Jr., her parents, Wilber S. Olin and Mildred Ida Quick Olin and her brother Wilber C. Olin and his wife, Helen Freer Olin. She is survived by her children, Jean King Herndon and her husband, Philip Martin Herndon of Canton, GA and Mark Robert King and his wife, Theresa Bjorson King of Hampton, VA; grandchildren, Clifford John Edmisten and Heather Burns Edmisten of Norcross, GA; Brian Scott King and Annie Hughes King of Johnstown, PA and Sarah King Wiggins and LaMont'e Wiggins of Hampton, VA; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Scott King, Andrew Michael King, Rebekah Cheyenne King and Isaac Leo Wiggins; and nieces Annetta Olin Clark, Barbara Olin Crouch, and Marie Olin Eckert.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1PM in the McGill-Scarborough Memorial Chapel of Lanier Village Estates, 4000 Village View Drive, Gainesville GA 30506. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. .



The family suggests Memorial donations be made to the ARRL Foundation, Mary Lou Brown Scholarship Fund in Memory/Honor of AI4K Alice King at



http://www.arrl.org/arrl-foundation-donation-form or



http://www.arrl.org/files/file/Foundation/ARRL_Foundation_Donation_Form.pdf







