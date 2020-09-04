1/
Alice Stafford Broadwater
1929 - 2020
Died September 1, 2020
Alice Stafford Broadwater, 91 of Gainesville passed away Tuesday September 1, 2020.
Born January 5, 1929, Mrs. Broadwater grew up in Thomaston, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Sam and Ruth Stafford. As a young woman, Alice worked as a social worker for Travelers Aid, assisting child runaways and orphans. She was a strong woman of faith and a longtime member of Gainesville First United Methodist Church. She was involved in bible study and also spent many years in a prayer group.
Mrs. Broadwater met her husband Joseph Thomas Broadwater, Jr., in a pharmacy where he was working as a pharmacist, they were soon married and adopted two children Tom and Mary Ellen.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Susan Broadwater, Flowery Branch; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ellen and Phillip Brinson, Gainesville; granddaughter, Sasha Broadwater, Mill Valley, California.
Alice was a devoted wife and wonderful mother.
Memorial services will be held Thursday September 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Gainesville First United Methodist Church. Rev. Carolyn Clifton will officiate. A private family interment will be held at the Alta Vista Cemetery.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic social distancing will need to be observed for everyone's health and safety at the services and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions please be made to Gainesville First United Methodist Church, 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30506 of Encompass Hospice in memory of Mrs. Broadwater.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Gainesville First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
