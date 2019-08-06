|
|
Aligene Abercrombie Costello passed away August 4, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. She was born in Dahlonega, Georgia on January 19, 1930 to T.E. Abercrombie and Ruby Martin.
Aligene graduated from North Georgia College having begun her studies there at the age of 16. Upon graduating, she went to Atlanta and began a long career with First National Bank of Atlanta, (later Wachovia Bank). She married Thomas Costello and they had one child, Sara Ann Costello.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341 with Father Patrick Kingery officiating. Mass will begin at 11:00am. This will be followed by a memorial service at Dahlonega Baptist Church at 2:00pm. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Dahlonega.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Abercrombie, her husband, Thomas Costello, and her daughter Sara Ann Costello. She is survived by nieces and nephews and an abundance of friends. Though Jean had lost all of her immediate family, she was surrounded by friends from near and far. She will be missed dearly by those who loved her, though she is now reunited with all the family who have gone on before her. Rest in Peace and God's speed, Mama Jean.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the .
Those wishing to leave on-line condolences may do so at www.littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 6, 2019