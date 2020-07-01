Aline Picklesimer

Died June 29, 2020

Aline "Marie" Picklesimer, 67, of Cumming died Monday, June 29. Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, at 11:00 a.m. at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

