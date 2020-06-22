Allen Paul Lyons
Died June 19, 2020
Allen Paul Lyons, 60, of Gainesville, died Friday, June 19. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Died June 19, 2020
Allen Paul Lyons, 60, of Gainesville, died Friday, June 19. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 22, 2020.