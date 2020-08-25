Allyn Cleon Johnson, Jr, MD
Died August 20, 2020
Allyn Cleon Johnson, Jr, MD passed away peacefully at his home on August 20, 2020 in Gainesville, GA, at the age of 93.
Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, physician, musician, pilot, and friend to everyone. Cleon (aka "AC") was born on May 1, 1927 to Daisy Southwell and Reverend Allyn Cleon Johnson, Sr in Pineora, Georgia. At the age of 5, he lost his mother to complications from childbirth. His father re-married (Mildred), and later moved to Dahlonega, where Cleon attended North Georgia College. After serving in the Navy, he pursued a medical education at the Medical College of Georgia, graduating in 1952. He did his residency in Internal Medicine and a fellowship in Cardiology, pioneering research on hypertension. In 1958, he moved to Gainesville, where he started a medical practice as the nineteenth physician in town. With a heavy heart, he retired in June 2016, at the age of 89.
Cleon was a talented pianist and trumpeter. He played in a band through college and considered a career as a concert pianist. He had many other hobbies including photography, water-skiing, traveling and flying his plane. He was active in his church. A staunch believer in helping others succeed in life, he delighted in supporting a young Israeli pastor through seminary. Above all, Cleon was passionate about practicing medicine and caring for his patients, many of whom he treated for over sixty years, regardless of their ability to pay.
Cleon is survived by his wife, Joan Champion Johnson, her children, Kristen (Jason) Pruitt, Kimberly (Stan) Kempton, and Michael (Tiffany) Champion; and her grandchildren, Matthew, Jordan, Chris, D'Angelo, and Elijah Pruitt, Jackson Kempton and Kaitlyn Kempton (Patrick) McLeod. He is predeceased by his second wife, Laverne Simpson Johnson and survived by her children, Tim (Lisa) Elliott and James (Amanda) Elliott; and grandchildren Louise Elliott, Blake (Elaine) Martin, and Abby, Anna, and Taylor Mumpower. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Janet King Johnson, and survived by their children Mimi Johnson (Brad Shoup), Allyn C. Johnson, III (Kerri), and David Johnson (Bernardine King); and their grandchildren Elyssa and Kellen Shoup, Jeremiah Johnson, McKinley Johnson, Kylee Martin, and Lindsey (Josh) Dover. He is survived by 6 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Joyce Carol Wasdin.
Visitation will take place at Lakewood Baptist Chapel in Gainesville on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM, followed by a Celebration of Life at the same location at 1 PM. Graveside service for family and close friends will be held immediately afterward at Alta Vista Cemetery. The family requests that facial coverings be worn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakewood Baptist Church Missions or Lakewood Baptist Joy Ministry.
