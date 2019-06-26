June 22, 2019

Alma June Briggs, 84, went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 8:15 AM at her home in Braselton, GA.

Alma was the daughter of Howard and Hazel Wakeman of Binghamton, NY.

Survivors include daughter, Linda Wetz (Terry); six grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Robert E. Briggs, and her brothers, Albert and Earl Wakeman.

Alma graduated from North Senior High School in Binghamton, NY, in 1952. She worked for Sears Catalog Company after high school. She also helped manage and run Bob's Business Machines, an office machine repair company that she and Bob founded together in San Marcos, TX. After that she founded the San Marcos Area Food Bank in 1984 and worked as the Executive Director until retirement in 1997. Alma was a dedicated follower of the Lord, Jesus Christ and her impact on her community was vast. Her desire to spread the Love and Word of God was incredible. She was a true servant of Christ and she will be greatly missed. To know her, was to love her.

Alma attended Christ Place Church (formerly Blackshear Place Baptist Church), where her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Dave Channel officiating. In lieu of flowers, Alma requested that donations would be made to the Hays County Food Bank (formerly the San Marcos Area Food Bank) because feeding those in need was always near and dear to her heart. Donations may be made by mailing a check to Hays County Food Bank, 220 Herndon Street, San Marcos, Texas 78666, or at their website at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/HaysCountyFoodBank_3/donate.html