Almagene Clark
Almagene Clark
Died May 22, 2020
Almagene Clark, age 94, of Gainesville,died Friday, May 22. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 25, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.
