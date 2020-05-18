Aloha (Dossett) Morales
Aloha Dossett Morales
Died May 14, 2020
Aloha Dossett Morales, age 76, of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, died Thursday, May 14. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, at 1:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. until time for the service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2020.
