Mr. Alton Elbert Edge, 83, of Oakwood, died Monday, October 14, following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Scott Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 16, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Born on July 29, 1936 in Gainesville, he was the son of the late William Sanford and Millie Truelove Edge. Alton loved being with people, he never met a stranger. He loved his family, friends, NASCAR and car shows. In recent years he enjoyed being with his friends at the car club and the breakfast hangouts. He loved traveling, camping, and making memories with his family and friends. He couldn't wait for holidays and family gatherings. He was a devoted businessman willing to help others in any way he could. He was owner and operator of Alton Edge Wrecker Service for 43 years. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Mr. Edge is preceded in death by his son, Randy Edge; grandchildren, Jason Edge, Jill Edge; son in law, Todd Reeves and sister, Louise Blackwell. Mr. Edge is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jimmie Hallman Edge of Oakwood; daughter, Angie Strickland of Oakwood; daughter and son in law, Vicky and Tim Millwood of Hoschton; daughter, Lisa McClure Dover of Oakwood; daughter, Susan Reeves of Flowery Branch; son, Ricky Edge of Gainesville; son and daughter in law, Ronnie and Judy Edge of Gainesville; grandchildren, Terry Edge and Kim, Stacy Edge Baker and Phillip, Jan Smith, Chad Strickland, Justin Strickland, Whitney Strickland, Derek Millwood and Ansley, Jared Millwood, Caleb Millwood, Jansen McClure and Kirsten, Jonathan Dover, Abbie Reeves; 12 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters in law, Tom and Ethelene Edge of Gainesville, James and Louise Edge of Flowery Branch; sister and brother in law, Lucy McElroy of Lake City, FL and a number of other relatives. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 16, 2019