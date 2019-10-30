|
Alton J. Smith, 90, of Gainesville died Monday, October 28. Alton was born on December 10, 1928 in Lumpkin County to the late Albert and Tina Smith. He was the former owner of Mama Ruth's Kitchen in Gainesville until they sold in 1995. He then went to work for Crystal Farms where he worked until he retired in 2006. He decided he could not just stay at home and went to work for the Hall County School System. He loved seeing both the teachers and students at both Jones Elementary and Chestatee Middle Schools where he was affectionately known as "Pops" finally retiring in 2017. Alton was able to spend his last few years as a loving "Paw Paw", enjoying his many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents Alton was preceded by his grandson Stephen Shane Smith, brothers and sisters; Gene Smith, Joe Smith, Cecil Smith, Bob Smith, Lee Smith, Sally White, Mary Tanner and Evelyn Grizzle and brother-in law, Billy Tarpley. Alton is survived by his wife of 68 years, Virginia Tarpley Smith, children; Sharon (Glen) Pirkle, Jim (Peggy) Smith, Steve Smith, Bobby (Kellie) Smith and Sandy (Tim) Akins, grandchildren; Stephanie (Barry) Millwood, Jeremy (Jeanette) Pirkle, Shea Williams, Tabitha (Jacob) Hale, Brittany Dial, Devon Dial, Dr. Parker (Dr.Cristina) Smith, Dr Lindsay (Dr. Paul) Henkel, Amanda (Chad) Dale, Christy (Justin) Smith, Melissa Akins, Meghan Bates, and Ahrhyan Akins, and 27 great-grandchildren. Sister and brother-in-law, Ila Mae (Junior) Grizzle and Sister-in-law, Laquita (Bud) Lunsford. and sister-in-law, Sybil Tarpley and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday October 30, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 1, at 11:00 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel, the Rev. Chad Dale and Jeremy Pirkle will officiate with interment to follow at Timber Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 30, 2019