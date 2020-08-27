Alvia Rose Cook
Died August 24, 2020
Alvia Rose Cook, of Gainesville, Georgia, departed this life on August 24, 2020.
Alvia Rose Cook was born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 11, 1934, to Joseph Samuel Cook and Vivian Rose Sheridan Cook. Subsequently, she moved to Gainesville, Georgia and graduated from Gainesville High School, Class of 1952. Thereafter, she attended Agnes Scott College and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in the class of 1956, and then obtained a Masters of Education at Harvard University in 1959.
After completing her education, she was an educator in the schools of Maryland. Upon retiring from the Maryland Board of Education, she returned to Georgia and taught at Westminster in Atlanta. Alvia was an avid traveler and traveled the world with her parents and friends. She loved to read and was very active with the Agnes Scott College Alumni Association. She was a member of Gainesville First United Methodist Church.
She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Ivan Newton Cook, and is survived by many loving cousins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gainesville First United Methodist Church, Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville, Georgia, or to the American Cancer Society
or charity of your choice
.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, Georgia.
