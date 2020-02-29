Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Hicks
Alvin Paul Hicks

Alvin Paul Hicks


1935 - 2020
Alvin Paul Hicks Obituary
Mr. Alvin Paul Hicks, age 84 of Lula, passed away on Thursday Morning, February 27, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, March 1, at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Westview Cemetery, Lula. Mr. George Lee and Mr. Phillip Farris will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 1, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Mr. Hicks was born December 4, 1935 in Gainesville, to the late Paul Hicks and Ruby Mae Cagle Hicks. He retired from CDC and was of the non-denominational faith. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" Hicks Shadle and his sister, WillieMae Whitfield. Alvin loved to tell stories of his days growing up in the good ole days, always good for a laugh. One story he loved to tell was how he and Joan met and later married, joining the North with the South, he being from Georgia and her being from Minnesota. He loved his family and his constant companion, Cole. Alvin had a special place in his heart for his church family as well and loved to tell anyone he met about his faith and what made him who he was. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan W. Hicks of Lula, his daughter and son-in-law, Judy & Mike Stepp of Lula, his granddaughter and her husband, Ashley & Tyler King of Lula, his granddaughter, Loren K. Armour of Lula, his great-grandsons, Easton Martin of Lula and Jaydon King of Lula, great-granddaughter, Emily King of Lula and a number of other relatives and friends. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 29, 2020
