Mrs. Angela Jan Camarata Hoadley, age 62 of Flowery Branch, passed away Sunday, March 8, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Mrs. Hoadley was born December 23, 1957 to Richard Joseph Camarata and the late Barbara Jean Hembree Camarata in Atlanta. Mrs. Hoadley is survived by her husband of 44 years, David Hoadley of Flowery Branch; daughters & sons-in-law, Krissy & Jeff Bransford of Atlanta, Kelly & Ryan Babusci of Greenville, South Carolina and Leanne & Andy Baker of Duluth; grandchildren, Luca and Nico Babusci; father, Richard Joseph (Joe) Camarata; and dogs, Champ, Lola and Mela. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Camarata. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 W Ridge Road, Gainesville, (770) 532-6617 www.humanesocietyofnortheastgeorgia.org Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 11, 2020