Angelina Midolo Nasalga
Died June 22, 2020
Angelina Midolo Nasalga, 79 of Buford, died Monday, June 22. There are no formal services planned at this time. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 25, 2020.