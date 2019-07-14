Reverend Ann Barbara Fleming

Died July 10, 2019

Reverend Ann Barbara Fleming, of Cleveland, returned to the Lord on July 10, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. She was 76. Ann was born August 6th, 1942 in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Devoting her life to serving others and following Christ's word, Ann and her husband, Charles, founded Caring Hands Ministries in 1995. As executive director of Caring Hands, Ann implemented several programs to serve her community, including emergency food, coat and blanket giveaways in the winter, and several back to school giveaways. Boundless in her charity and compassion, Ann would have given the shirt off her back to anyone that needed it.

Her friends and family are proud and content to let all know Ann went peacefully and with knowledge that she would soon be in His eternal kingdom. A devout Christian, Ann preached His word whenever given the chance and walked His path of righteousness. A blessing to those around her, she will be dearly missed and remained deeply loved friends, family, and community.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband of 41 wonderful years, Charles Fleming. She is also survived by special friends-that she considered her adopted family-Erica and Jose Hernandez of Gainesville, and their children Kaylyn, Noah, and Aidan. Others in Ann's adopted family are Lafaye and Terry Murphy of Cleveland, and their children Brittany, Kaitlyn, and Brilyn. She is also survived by her friends Nancy Gilland of Gainesville, Mary and Ruben Mauricio of Gainesville, and Marlene Echols of Cleveland.

The family and friends want to express a deep gratitude to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center CCU staff, especially several nurses. These nurses include Cathy, Christie, Rita, and Katie. Each went above and beyond to provide the most compassion into their care, exceeding even the best standards of nursing. You each have the gratitude of everyone that knew Ann.

We ask that you pray for her and rejoice in her eternal life rather than simply mourn her loss of physical life. She has been delivered into Heaven and awaits each of us.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Caring Hands Ministries at P.O. Box 2681 Cleveland, Georgia, 30528. It is our belief that Ann would prefer to give back to the community.

Please join us in celebrating and remembering her at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, in the chapel at Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 14, 2019